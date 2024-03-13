|
13.03.2024 13:00:00
Does This 1 New Threat Make Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Worth Selling?
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) could have a serious new competitor on the horizon. According to some fresh clinical data from Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), another biotech, the company is making headway with a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the condition that's Sarepta's focus.Does an upcoming new player on the scene pose a big-enough threat to Sarepta to justify selling the stock today? The answer is a bit more complicated than merely "no," so let's dive in and clarify the issue.Regenxbio's gene therapy program is called RGX-202, and it could provide a measure of long-lasting relief to patients with DMD. The concept of RGX-202, as well as Sarepta's Elevidys therapy, is to replace the dysfunctional copies of a patient's disease-related genes with synthetically designed functional versions, such that when those genes are expressed by cells, the correct protein is produced rather than a dysfunctional version. Then the patient's symptoms, like muscle weakness and mobility issues, hopefully start to abate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX stabil -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.