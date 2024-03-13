Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 13:00:00

Does This 1 New Threat Make Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Worth Selling?

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) could have a serious new competitor on the horizon. According to some fresh clinical data from Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), another biotech, the company is making headway with a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the condition that's Sarepta's focus.Does an upcoming new player on the scene pose a big-enough threat to Sarepta to justify selling the stock today? The answer is a bit more complicated than merely "no," so let's dive in and clarify the issue.Regenxbio's gene therapy program is called RGX-202, and it could provide a measure of long-lasting relief to patients with DMD. The concept of RGX-202, as well as Sarepta's Elevidys therapy, is to replace the dysfunctional copies of a patient's disease-related genes with synthetically designed functional versions, such that when those genes are expressed by cells, the correct protein is produced rather than a dysfunctional version. Then the patient's symptoms, like muscle weakness and mobility issues, hopefully start to abate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX stabil -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen