|
10.10.2024 10:15:00
Does This 1 Word From Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Make the Stock a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has rocketed higher, climbing 2,600% over five years, as the company took the world of artificial intelligence (AI) by storm. This tech player holds 80% of the AI chip market and has expanded into a wide variety of AI products and services to serve just about every need of a customer building an AI platform.All of this has translated into outsized earnings, with revenue and profit soaring in the triple digits in recent quarters. This is fantastic, but it's also prompted investors to pose the inevitable question: Is Nvidia still a buy -- or have the biggest gains already happened? After all, rivals have revved up their competitive engines, producing better and better AI chips selling for lower prices than those of Nvidia.Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang pronounced one word recently that could help us answer our question. Let's check it out.
