Does This Beaten-Down Growth Stock's Recent Stumble Mean It's Time to Sell?

At first glance, CrowdStrike Holdings' (NASDAQ: CRWD) recent fiscal third-quarter report looked phenomenal. The global cybersecurity leader's revenue rocketed 53% to $580.9 million. Meanwhile, free cash flow expanded 41% to $174.1 million, a remarkable 30% of its revenue. Those seem like impressive growth rates. However, investors weren't impressed because they expected more. As a result, shares tumbled more than 15% after the company reported earnings and are now roughly 50% below their 52-week high. Here's a look at whether CrowdStrike's recent stumble is a buying opportunity or time to throw in the towel. CrowdStrike's fiscal third-quarter results came in slightly better than analysts expected. The company's $580.9 million in revenue was $5.8 million ahead of the analysts' consensus estimate. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per share beat expectations by $0.08 per share.Continue reading