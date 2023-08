Does This Comment From McDonald's CEO Bode Well for Dollar Tree, Dollar General Stock?

What does a fast-food restaurant chain have in common with discount retailers? On the surface, not a lot. Look deeper, though. There is a common thread -- and it's that customers of both kinds of companies are looking for value.This premise is backed up by a recent comment from McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) CEO Christopher Kempczinski -- and it ought to be encouraging to current and would-be shareholders of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG).Let's see what Kempczinski had to say and why it makes both discount chains attractive stocks to consider now. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel