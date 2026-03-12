Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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12.03.2026 15:15:00
Does This Deal Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has faced several headwinds over the past two years. The company suffered clinical setbacks while losing market share to its biggest competitor, Eli Lilly, in the weight-loss drug space. Another issue it had to contend with was that some online health platforms were selling compounded versions of its famous weight loss and diabetes drug, semaglutide (the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic), at much lower prices, and even outside of the legally allowed exemption for doing so, that is, when there is an officially recognized shortage of the medicine. However, Novo Nordisk recently reached an agreement with one of the leading digital health platforms that sold compounded semaglutide: Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS). Let's look into the details of this deal and decide whether it makes Novo Nordisk's shares more attractive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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