Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
23.01.2026 17:12:00
Does This Good News From Tesla Make the Growth Stock a Buy?
"Just started Tesla Robotaxi drives in Austin with no safety monitor in the car," wrote Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on X this week.This is important progress for the electric-car maker. A pilot version of its autonomous ride-sharing program, Robotaxi, first rolled out in Austin last summer. But the autonomous cars weren't entirely autonomous -- they had a safety rider ready to take over if things went wrong. Now, Tesla is apparently in the first phase of removing these safety riders from its Robotaxi vehicles.Musk's update this week on Robotaxi sparked excitement from investors, with shares jumping more than 4% on Thursday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
