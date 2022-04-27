|
Does This News From Novavax Mean Trouble for Moderna?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is leading the coronavirus vaccine market today -- but this isn't a short-term story. This biotech aims to make itself a leader in the next stages of the coronavirus situation -- first, the pandemic shifts to endemic; then, even farther down the road, as a provider of annual vaccination to people around the world.Moderna already has its plan in the works. The next step is a bivalent booster. This is a shot that covers more than one virus or strain. Recently, the company even announced positive data from a trial of its first such candidate. Moderna is working on a combined coronavirus and flu vaccine candidate too. But Moderna isn't alone here. Rival vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) also is moving forward with a post-pandemic program. Could Novavax's recent good news upset Moderna's prospects? Let's find out.
