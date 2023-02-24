|
24.02.2023 20:15:00
Does This Number Mean It's Time to Sell Moderna Stock?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors have gotten used to reports of major growth and billion-dollar-plus quarterly earnings. The biotech company is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market -- and its Spikevax product has helped it deliver a whopping $37.8 billion in revenue over the past two years.But things are changing across the entire COVID-19 vaccine landscape. As we head toward a post-pandemic world, demand for those vaccines is declining. And in Moderna's latest earnings report, one number clearly reflects this changing environment. But does that mean it's time for investors to sell Moderna stock?So, what's this number that stood out in the Q4 report? I'll give you a clue: It rose throughout last year. I'm talking about the cost of sales -- in other words, the costs involved in producing a commercialized product -- for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The cost of sales for Spikevax totaled 39% of product sales in the fourth quarter -- that's compared to 14% a year ago.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!