|
25.02.2022 14:27:42
Does this picture tell the real story of corporate Germany?
A picture from the Munich Security Conference commanded global attention, yet it had nothing to do with the Ukraine conflict. For many, the all-male "CEO Lunch" photo represents the reality of corporate Germany.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!