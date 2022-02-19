|
19.02.2022 16:45:00
Does This Ratio Prove That Etsy Is Now a Value Stock?
One of my favorite quick and easy ways to get a feel for whether a growth stock may be considered a "value" or not is to compare its price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratio with its annual sales growth rate. Anytime a company's sales growth comes in higher than its P/FCF multiple, that catches my attention, because it highlights a strong expansion rate at a reasonable price.One such company is e-commerce specialist Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), with its P/FCF of roughly 31 and its annual revenue growth of 62%. At first glance, these figures look incredibly promising and make Etsy look like a screaming buy. However, during the third quarter, its year-over-year sales growth decelerated to 18%, leaving me to wonder -- has Etsy become a value stock?Image Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!