28.09.2023 14:00:00
Does Uber Stock Have 100% Upside Potential Over the Next 5 Years?
It's been a reversal of fortunes for Uber (NYSE: UBER) shareholders. The stock is up 80% in 2023 after crashing 41% last year. Rising interest rates crushed growth tech stocks in 2022. Maybe this is the start of a positive stretch for investors in the ride-hailing service.If Uber shares rise 100% in the next five years, that would translate to an annualized gain of about 15%. This is certainly something that investors would want to see, given that the stock is currently at just about the same level compared to its price at the initial public offering in May 2019. I don't think this is an unrealistic outlook. In fact, there's a clear path for Uber to produce this type of return. However, there are also some risks to pay attention to as well. Let's take a closer look at this transportation-as-a-service stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
