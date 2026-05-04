Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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05.05.2026 00:10:00
Does Warren Buffett Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? He Just Delivered a Fresh Warning and Here's What It Means for Investors.
Investors always stop and take notice when Warren Buffett speaks about the stock market. There's one simple reason for this: The billionaire, who guided Berkshire Hathaway's investment decisions for 60 years, over that time delivered market-beating returns. While the S&P 500 posted a compounded annual gain of about 10%, Berkshire Hathaway's return topped 19%. So Buffett has proven a clear understanding of the market and the ability to make wise long-term investing decisions -- even during tough times.Today, Buffett no longer holds the chief executive officer role at Berkshire Hathaway -- he turned that over to Greg Abel at the start of this year – but the investing giant remains chairman of the holding company and still is involved to some degree in the investing process. This past weekend, for the first time, Buffett didn't take a spot on the stage at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting -- but he did claim a seat in the front row of the directors' section. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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