DOF Wins $150 Mln Four-year RSV Contract With Petrobras In Brazil

(RTTNews) - DOF Group ASA (DOFG.OL) on Tuesday said it has signed a new long-term contract with Petrobras in Brazil for the RSV Skandi Commander.

The four-year contract is expected to commence in January 2027 and is estimated to have a value of approximately $150 million.

The award follows the same competitive tender process under which DOF previously secured six four-year RSV contracts.

The company stated that the Skandi Commander contract includes the use of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, in addition to a Remotely Operated Vehicle, as part of the vessel's scope of work.

The company said the contract strengthens its backlog in Brazil, where DOF is marking 25 years of operations, with a large portion of its fleet secured on firm contracts extending beyond 2030.

On Monday, DOF Group closed trading 0.05% higher at NOK 94.30 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.