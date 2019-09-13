Dog Training Program is Awarded a Best-in-Class Rating from TopConsumerReviews.com

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., September 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TopConsumerReviews.com recently awarded their highest five-star rating to K9 Dog Training Club, an industry leader among companies offering Dog Training.

Effective Dog Training can make a huge difference in the life of a pet. While the majority of the nation's 60 million dog owners would love it if Spot automatically knew how to behave at the dog park or while home alone, the reality is that most pets will need gentle-yet-firm instruction. However, finding the time to fit in classes can be tricky for owners who are already juggling a busy schedule with walks, and can't make it to an in-person class each week. Fortunately, there are several Dog Training programs available that can be used at home, at one's own pace, that are just as effective as the industry's most popular classes - and often more affordable as well.

"If you're looking to help your dog learn basic commands and stop negative behaviors, K9 Dog Training Club should be at the top of your list," stated Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. "Created by award-winning dog trainer Dana Gallagher, this comprehensive system delivers an online course with videos that cover a wide range of topics. In just a few lessons, you'll learn how to house break your puppy, stop chewing on the furniture, how to stay off the couch, and much more. We love that this program also gives customers direct access to Dana and her team, in case there's a problem that just seems too tricky to be solved by the course materials. Best of all, K9 Dog Training Club is backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, offering a full refund if you're not completely happy with the program. For all of these reasons, K9 Dog Training Club has earned our highest ranking among providers of Dog Training services in 2019."

To find out more about K9 Dog Training Club and other providers of Dog Training, including reviews and comparison rankings, please visit the Dog Training category of TopConsumerReviews.com at https://www.topconsumerreviews.com/dogtraining/.

About K9 Dog Training Club

As head trainer of K9 Dog Training Club, Dana Gallagher is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT). Her course doesn't use fear, force, intimidation, or pain in any of her training methods. Her methods can allow you to teach your dog quickly, and foster a life-long relationship between you and your dog.

About TopConsumerReviews.com

TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC is a leading provider of reviews and rankings for thousands of consumer products and services. From Dog Training to Dog Houses and Pet Insurance, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make purchasing decisions easier.

SOURCE TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC