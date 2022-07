Dogecoin and Elon Musk: Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world's most valuable meme coin has hit another milestone. It was announced this week that Elon Musk's transportation business, The Boring Co., will accept payment in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Holders of Dogecoin will be able to pay for rides on the new underground transit system in Las Vegas called the Loop. The first of 51 planned stations that will line the 29-mile tunnel network opened last Friday. Users needing a ride will be able to pay the $1.50 fee for single rides or $2.50 for a day pass by scanning a QR code to pay in DOGE. Credit cards will also be accepted as payment for more traditional users. Musk replied to a tweet about the Loop becoming operational and candidly said in the comments that he is "supporting Doge wherever possible." Continue reading