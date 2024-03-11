|
11.03.2024 10:45:00
Dogecoin Has Skyrocketed 8,000% in the Last 5 Years; Is It the Best Crypto to Buy With $1,000 Right Now?
Investors were incredibly optimistic about the prospects for some of the most speculative cryptocurrencies back in 2021. That raging bull market was propelled by the meme stock craze that also took over digital assets.Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) benefited tremendously that year, although things have cooled down a lot since then. But even with its price being 77% off its all-time high, this token has skyrocketed almost 8,000% just in the past five years, with a particularly strong surge just in the past few days.With renewed enthusiasm for Dogecoin in the last couple of weeks, is this the best cryptocurrency to buy with $1,000 right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
