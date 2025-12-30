:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.12.2025 05:49:00
Dogecoin Is Down More Than 60% in 2025, and Here's Why Another 50% Plunge Might be Inevitable in 2026
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was created in 2013 by two friends who felt the cryptocurrency industry was taking itself too seriously. They used the famous "Doge" meme as inspiration, and they even admitted the entire exercise was a joke. But after reaching a market capitalization of more than $90 billion in 2021, it was the project's biggest believers who were laughing all the way to the bank.However, the party didn't last very long, because Dogecoin had lost more than 90% of its peak value by mid-2022. It turns out most of the gains leading up to its 2021 peak were fueled by pure speculation rather than concrete fundamentals, which isn't a recipe for lasting momentum.Despite a strong rally at the end of 2024, Dogecoin hasn't set a new record high in four years, and it's currently sitting on a 62% loss in 2025. Here's why I think it's poised for another decline of at least 50% in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!