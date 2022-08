Dogecoin Just Added $1 Billion of Market Cap On This Catalyst

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Editor's note: This article has been corrected. Dogecoin is not an Ethereum-based token.A bifurcation in performance is starting to be seen in the crypto sector. However, unlike the uneven performance we saw for most of this year, in which high-quality tokens outperformed their more speculative counterparts, the more recent rally that's played out over the past few weeks has seen more speculative meme tokens outperform on a relative basis.Today, this trend has continued. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had surged 15.1% higher, despite relative weakness in many top-tier tokens. This move represents the addition of more than $1 billion in market capitalization overnight, as this token's overall valuation has surged to more than $11 billion.