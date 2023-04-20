Dogecoin Soars and Explodes, Alongside the SpaceX Starship

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the biggest movers to the upside and downside over the past day in the cryptocurrency world is Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). This meme token, often tied to self-proclaimed "Dogefather" Elon Musk, has seen its token price gyrate on various Musk-related catalysts over the years.This morning's disintegration of SpaceX's Starship in its major test flight led immediately to an implosion-like move in Dogecoin, which has plunged 8% over the past three hours, as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Prior to this move, the stock had moved steadily higher. Thus, over the past day, this token has declined only 5.8%, which is still a considerable move, even for this volatile meme token.Today's date, 4/20, made popular by pop culture, is closely correlated with price movements for this meme token. Thus, the initial optimism heading into this SpaceX test flight may have had some bulls in buying mode to start the day.