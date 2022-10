Dogecoin Spikes as Elon Musk Completes his Acquisition of Twitter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like a digital Lassie, Dogecoin has come to the rescue of the world's richest man.After a months-long legal quagmire, Elon Musk finally completed his acquisition of Twitter on Friday for a lot more than he wanted to pay. Fortunately for the enigmatic multi-billionaire, his cryptocurrency of choice had his back -- jumping some 60% since Friday morning. Now if only he can get his loyal doge to sit, stay, and not plummet just as fast.