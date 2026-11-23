(RTTNews) - Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX) reported positive topline results from a Phase 2b trial of Halneuron, an investigational non-opioid pain therapy, in patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.

Chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain (CINP) is a common and often long-lasting side effect of cancer treatment that can cause pain, numbness, tingling and reduced quality of life. Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for this condition.

Primary Endpoint Achieved

The study enrolled 239 patients with moderate-to-severe CINP and compared Halneuron with placebo.

The trial met its primary endpoint, with 23.3% of patients receiving Halneuron achieving at least a 50% reduction in pain intensity, compared with 9.2% of patients receiving placebo.

The company said the treatment benefit was observed in patients who had been living with neuropathic pain for an average of about five years regardless of whether Halneuron was used alone or alongside other pain medications.

Additional Benefits Reported

Halneuron also demonstrated statistically significant improvements in several secondary measures, including:

-Neuropathic pain symptoms

-Numbness and tingling

-Quality-of-life measures

-Pain interference with work, leisure and daily activities.

Safety Profile

Dogwood reported that Halneuron was generally well tolerated, with more than 95% of participants completing the study.

The overall study discontinuation rate was 4.2%, the same as that in the placebo group. Most side effects were reported as mild to moderate in severity.

Next Steps

Halneuron is an investigational therapy designed to selectively modulate the NaV1.7 sodium channel, a target involved in pain signaling.

Based on the positive Phase 2b findings, Dogwood plans to advance Halneuron into later-stage development for chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.

DWTX has traded between $0.90 and $7.04 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 20, 2026) at $1.03, down 2.36%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.25, up 20.92%.