Doheny Eye Institute Announces New Headquarters Development

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doheny Eye Institute is excited to announce the official transition from the design phase to commencing the interior build-construction and renovation of its future home at 150 North Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena, California. Work crews have started transforming the interior of the building, formerly owned by the Avery Dennison corporation, into a 21st century, technologically advanced vision research center and headquarters.

Doheny's future vision sciences campus is expected to be operational by Q3 2021.

The seven-acre campus has been designed to enhance Doheny's capabilities for fundamental discoveries that fuel ideas for clinical trials, new treatments, and cures. Laboratories will be equipped to accelerate research and discovery in key areas, including artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine, gene-based therapies, and imaging diagnostics. A state-of-the-art conference center will house educational programs, including seminars, conferences, symposia, and lectures, and will enable remote collaborations to meet current demands and evolving opportunities to advance vision research and education.

Doheny's Executive Director, Marissa Goldberg, offers, "In a world where the stakes of our work are ever increasing, we are committed to deliver on our promise to further the conservation, improvement and restoration of human eyesight. In the U.S. alone, by age 65 one in three people will have some vision-impairing eye condition. Our new home in Pasadena will allow us to bring everyone together under one roof to facilitate interactions between researchers and physicians to promote the collaborations necessary for translational studies. This bench-to-bedside approach is vital to improve the quality of lives in our immediate community and around the world."

Doheny's future vision sciences campus is expected to be operational by Q3 2021.

About Doheny Eye Institute

For more than 70 years, Doheny Eye Institute has been at the forefront of vision science. From seeking new ways to free blockages that prevent fluid drainage in glaucoma, to replacing retinal cells in age-related macular degeneration, to providing colleagues worldwide with standardized analyses of anatomical changes in the eyes of patients, Doheny clinician-scientists and researchers are changing how people see — and also how they think about the future of vision. Please visit doheny.org for more information.

Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute have joined forces to offer the best patient care, vision research, and education. This affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in California.

Contact: Matthew Rabin, JD

Chief Development Officer

323.342.7111

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doheny-eye-institute-announces-new-headquarters-development-301191519.html

SOURCE Doheny Eye Institute