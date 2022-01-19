DOING WHAT'S DELICIOUS JUST GOT A NUTRITIOUS UPGRADE THANKS TO NEW KELLOGG'S® SPECIAL K® BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says doing what's nutritious can't be delicious too? Kellogg's® Special K® has always been a wholesome way to start your day, but now it's packing an extra punch with the new Kellogg's® Special K® Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Every serving contains 100% daily value of 10 essential vitamins and minerals, so you can enjoy a crunchy, tasty breakfast and fuel up for your busy day at the same time.

A first for the brand, Special K's latest innovation provides 100% daily value of 10 nourishing vitamins and minerals: Zinc, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin and Folate.

What's more, this cereal is also 100% delicious. Every delectable bowlful of Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon features crispy flakes made with whole grains and layered with the perfect sprinkling of cinnamon and brown sugary goodness.

"At breakfast, we often face the decision of something delicious we want to eat versus something healthy we feel we should eat. That's a compromise and it takes the enjoyment out of breakfast," said Cindy Huntington, Brand Director at Kellogg Company. "That's why we are thrilled to unveil Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon with 100% daily value of 10 vitamins and minerals, our first cereal with this level of nutrition packed into each delicious bowlful. We know it's easier to make healthy habits stick when they're simple and delicious, and this new cereal really delivers on that."

Find Kellogg's Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon at retailers nationwide starting in January for a suggested retail price of $4.19 for a 12.5-ounce box and $5.29 for an 18.3-ounce box.

For more information on all things Special K and for the full details on this product's nutritional offerings, check out our website at SpecialK.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

