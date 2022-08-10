Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 21:37:22

DoJ To File Lawsuit Against Google Over Ad Market Dominance: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - The US Department of Justice is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against Google over its dominance in the online advertising market.

According to Bloomberg, DoJ could file the lawsuit as soon as next month. The report, which cites three unnamed sources, said that the Justice Department is engaged in a round of interviews with publishers to gather more information for its complaint.

Some of the interviews have already taken place and others are scheduled in the coming weeks. They build on previous interrogations conducted during an earlier stage of the long-running investigation, the people said.

In 2020, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for its dominance in the search market and its alleged efforts to suppress competition in search. The lawsuit is still pending.

The report adds that DoJ have not yet decided whether to file the case in federal court in Washington, where the search case is pending, or in New York, where state attorneys general have their own antitrust case related to Google's ad tech business.

"Our advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their content, and enable small businesses to reach customers around the world," said Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels told Bloomberg. "The enormous competition in online advertising has made online ads more relevant, reduced ad tech fees, and expanded options for publishers and advertisers."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen

27.07.22 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.22 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.22 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.22 Alphabet C Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 115,20 -0,83% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 117,54 0,48% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. An den US-Börsen werden Zuschläge beobachtet. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen