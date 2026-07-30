DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 30. Juli 2026 im Wortlaut.

At its meeting ending on 29 July 2026, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 6-3 to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75%. Three members voted to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4%.

In response to events in the Middle East, crude and refined energy prices have remained volatile and higher than pre-conflict. The impact of the energy shock on the UK economy remains uncertain. Monetary policy cannot influence energy prices but is being set to ensure that the economic adjustment to them occurs in a way that achieves the 2% inflation target sustainably. The policy stance required to achieve this will depend on the scale and duration of the shock, and how it propagates through the economy including via financial conditions.

CPI inflation has fallen to 2.6% since the previous meeting, although it is expected to rise later this year as the effects of higher energy prices continue to pass through. The risk of material second-round effects in price and wage-setting, against which policy needs to lean, is greater the longer higher energy prices persist. There is little evidence so far to suggest such effects, and there have continued to be clear signs of underlying disinflation in recent data. Loose labour market conditions, and higher interest rates faced by households and businesses than prior to the conflict, will also act to reduce inflation over time. The Committee judges that the risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside relative to the central projection in the July Monetary Policy Report, but there remains scope for the outlook to change materially as events in the Middle East unfold.

The Committee judges that it is appropriate to maintain Bank Rate at this meeting. The Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation remains on track to meet the 2% target in the medium term.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)