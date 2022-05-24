|
24.05.2022 13:50:47
Dole Food Company, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dole Food Company, Inc. (DOLE):
Earnings: -$1.394 million in Q1 vs. $21.309 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dole Food Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.199 million or $0.30 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $2.244 billion in Q1 vs. $1.051 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.4 bln to $9.7 bln
