Dole Packaged Foods Announces Two $10,000 Prizes to Propel Nutrition, Sustainability or Food waste, Shining a Light on Those Making the World a Better Place

Dole's new "Let Your Glow Show Contest" honors individuals making a difference in their communities in line with the Dole Promise

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC today announced the " Dole Let Your Glow Show Contest ". This initiative is an extension of Dole's new " Let Your Glow Show " beverage campaign, which highlights the unique people who glow from the inside out and appreciate the amazing tropical flavor and nutritional benefits of Dole 100% Pineapple Juice . The contest will shine light on two change makers who are making the world a better place in the areas of nutrition, sustainability or food waste. Each will be awarded a $10,000 prize to support their cause and charitable organization of choice.*

Beginning today, Dole is accepting entries and wants to hear about the amazingly unique individuals who are living out the Dole Promise – the glowing people who are bettering their communities by working to solve the hunger crisis, fighting for healthy food access, advocating for good nutrition or finding sustainable solutions for our planet by eliminating plastic use, food waste, or reducing their carbon footprint.

"Since the Dole Promise was introduced in 2020, we have been on an accelerated mission to deliver a positive impact on people and the planet," said Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "As we work toward better nutrition and sustainable practices, we understand we can't single handedly transform the world, so we're excited to support those who are also working to make an impact in the areas of food access and sustainability."

If you fit the bill, simply fill out this form and upload your entry before February 28, 2023 to tell Dole how you are making a positive impact. Here is what Dole is looking for in a standout submission:

How do you Let Your Glow Show? Tell us in 500 words or less how you are making the world a better place. The more specific the better!

How will Dole help drive your mission forward? Tell us how receiving this prize could help you move your impactful work forward.

Make your submission shine! Be sure to include any photos, videos or supporting documents to show us how your work truly glows.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of Dole employees and judged based on alignment with the pillars of the Dole Promise (food access, nutrition, sustainability), overall impact and creativity. The two top entries will be rewarded with a $10,000 prize to support their cause and charitable organization of choice. Nominations are open until 11:59 PM EST on February 28, 2023, and the winners will be notified on or around March 10, 2023 via email.

Open to residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are of the age of majority in their place of residence. Other restrictions apply. See the full contest rules here . **

To learn more about Dole beverages and the Dole Promise, visit dolesunshine.com .

* Each prize consists of a $10,000 cash donation, which Dole will make directly to a qualifying non-profit, tax-exempt charitable organization supporting nutrition, sustainability or food waste selected by each winner. Each winner will be asked to designate a non-profit organization that is validly existing and tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and qualifying organizations will receive a cash award in the amount of $10,000.

**No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: snacks, ingredients, beverages and fruit bowls. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020, The Dole Promise was announced - with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability, and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

