Dollar General, Constellation Brands, and Conagra Customers Aren't Acting Like They Usually Do

For investors, the term "this time is different" should ring alarm bells. The investing world has a habit of repeating cycles -- the issue is that the cycles are usually similar, not necessarily exact copies of one another. So when trends seem to have changed, investors should step back and think about what's going on a little more deeply. It is highly likely that this time won't be different after all.On that note, sales trends at Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) have changed in a similar manner lately. Let's talk about how they've changed and what it could all really mean for these companies -- and investors.Dollar General 's stock price has been cut roughly in half over the past year. There's a mix of problems facing the company, which resulted in the board of directors ousting the CEO and replacing him with his predecessor. That's an admission that the previous transition plan didn't work out, and the company is basically trying a do-over.