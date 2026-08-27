Dollar General Boosts FY26 Outlook As Q2 Profit Grows; Stock Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Discount retailer Dollar General Corp. (DG) reported Thursday that net profit for the second quarter grew 33.8 percent from last year, driven by improved gross margins and sales growth across all categories. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Dollar General shares are surging $12.70 or 10.34 percent to trade at $135.50.

"Our results reflect continued momentum across the business, including our fifth consecutive quarter of customer traffic growth and the sixth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth across all four merchandising categories," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's chief executive officer.

For the second quarter, the variety stores chain reported net income of $550.32 million or $2.48 per share, up from $411.43 million or $1.86 per share in the prior-quarter.

The latest quarter included an estimated benefit from tariff refunds, after related reinvestments, of approximately $0.25.

Net sales for the quarter increased 5.2 percent to $11.29 billion from $10.73 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company noted that net sales increase was driven by growth in same-store sales and positive sales contributions from new stores, partially offset by the impact of store closures.

Same-store sales increased 3.5 percent, with growth in each of the consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel categories, reflecting a 1.5 percent increase in average transaction amount and a 2.0 percent decrease in customer traffic.

Gross margin improved 127 basis points to 32.6 percent, driven primarily by tariff refunds, a lower LIFO provision, and lower distribution costs, partially offset by increased markdowns and increased transportation costs.

The Company estimates the gross margin benefit of tariff refunds, after related reinvestments, was approximately 81 basis points.

During the second quarter, the Company opened 125 new stores in the U.S. and one new store in Mexico, remodeled 665 stores through Project Renovate and 711 stores through Project Elevate, and relocated 5 stores.

Looking ahead fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.80 to $8.00 per share on net sales growth of approximately 4.0 to 4.3 percent, with same-store sales growth of 2.5 to 2.9 percent.

The company said the earnings guidance includes the estimated benefit from tariff refunds, after related reinvestments, of approximately $0.25 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.45 per share on net sales growth of 3.7 to 4.2 percent, with same-store sales growth of 2.2 to 2.7 percent.

The company continues to expect capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the company's strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. It also expects share repurchases of up to $700 million.

The Company is also reiterating its plans to execute approximately 4,730 real estate projects in fiscal year 2026, including opening approximately 450 new stores in the U.S. and approximately 10 new stores in Mexico, remodeling approximately 2,000 stores through Project Renovate, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and relocating approximately 20 stores.

On Wednesday, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before October 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 6, 2026.

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