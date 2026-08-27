Dollar General Corporation Aktie

Dollar General Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YEES / ISIN: US2566771059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.08.2026 13:13:27

Dollar General Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Surges 9% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, discount retailer Dollar General Corp. (DG) raised its adjusted earnings, net sales growth and same-store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026 to reflect its strong first half results and its improved outlook for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.80 to $8.00 per share on net sales growth of approximately 4.0 to 4.3 percent, with same-store sales growth of 2.5 to 2.9 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.45 per share on net sales growth of 3.7 to 4.2 percent, with same-store sales growth of 2.2 to 2.7 percent.

The company continues to expect capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the company's strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

The Company is also reiterating its plans to execute approximately 4,730 real estate projects in fiscal year 2026, including opening approximately 450 new stores in the U.S. and approximately 10 new stores in Mexico, remodeling approximately 2,000 stores through Project Renovate, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and relocating approximately 20 stores.

On Wednesday, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before October 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 6, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DG is trading on the NYSE at $134.00, up $11.20 or 9.12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar General Corporation

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dollar General Corporation

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dollar General Corporation 105,00 -0,57% Dollar General Corporation

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen