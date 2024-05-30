30.05.2024 13:01:07

Dollar General Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $363.32 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $514.38 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $9.91 billion from $9.34 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $363.32 Mln. vs. $514.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.91 Bln vs. $9.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.55

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar General Corporationmehr Nachrichten