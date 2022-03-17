Dollar General Corporation Q4 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $597.43 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $642.74 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $8.65 billion from $8.41 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $597.43 Mln. vs. $642.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $8.65 Bln vs. $8.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35