17.03.2022 12:02:26

Dollar General Corporation Q4 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $597.43 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $642.74 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $8.65 billion from $8.41 billion last year.

Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $597.43 Mln. vs. $642.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $8.65 Bln vs. $8.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar General Corporationmehr Nachrichten