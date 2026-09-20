21.09.2026 00:15:02

Dollar General EVP Reardon Sells 5,578 Shares

Kathleen A. Reardon, EVP & Chief People Officer of Dollar General (NYSE:DG), sold 5,578 shares of common stock on Sept. 3, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($131.33); post-transaction value based on Sept. 3, 2026, market close ($131.26).

Dollar General is a significant player in the U.S. discount retail sector, with a substantial operational footprint, supported by approximately 194,000 employees, and TTM revenues of $43.6 billion. The company's strategic positioning focuses on delivering value-oriented merchandise to underserved markets, leveraging its extensive store network and efficient supply chain to maintain competitive pricing advantages. With a market capitalization of $28.9 billion and TTM net income of $1.7 billion, Dollar General demonstrates the scalability and profitability potential of the discount retail model in serving price-sensitive consumer segments.

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