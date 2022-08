Dollar General Is Still a Monster Stock to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Discount retailers like Dollar General (NYSE: DG) are good stocks to buy in good times because they can help low- and middle-income consumers stretch their budgets further. But during periods of high inflation and elevated gas prices, they become downright essential.Dollar General's fiscal second-quarter earnings report, released early Thursday morning, shows just how popular its stores are proving with consumers -- its revenue, same-store sales, customer traffic, and profits all rose.Having made investments in its business years ago that allowed it to offer more consumables, the discount chain today is reaping the benefits as those categories contribute to its market share gains.Continue reading