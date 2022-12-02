|
Dollar General Is Swamped by Supply Chain Issues
For months, we've been told that supply chain issues are beginning to ease. The reality, however, seems to be that logistical challenges are still very much a problem and they aren't going away anytime soon.Just look at deep-discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG), which continues to get slammed by supply chain disruptions. This causes higher-than-expected distribution and transportation costs. As a result, the company will miss earnings expectations and lower guidance for the rest of the year. This should be a time when Dollar General shines. Rising prices, higher interest rates, and inflated gas prices mean consumers are looking to stretch their wallets as far as they can. That often means turning to deep discounters like Dollar General.Continue reading
