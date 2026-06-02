Dollar General Lifts FY26 Profit View After Strong Q1, Backs Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dollar General Corp. were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading on the NYSE after the retailer on Tuesday lifted fiscal 2026 profit view following higher first-quarter results. Further, the firm maintained annual sales growth view.

Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, said: "Our topline results were highlighted by positive customer traffic and balanced category growth, while continued progress on our key initiatives drove another quarter of strong operating profit growth.... Overall, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on the goals outlined in our long-term financial framework.."

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Dollar General now anticipates earnings of $7.20 to $7.45 per share, higher than previous expectation of $7.10 to $7.35 per share.

The company still expects annual net sales growth of around 3.7 percent to 4.2 percent and same-store sales growth in the range of around 2.2 percent to 2.7 percent

In fiscal 2025, Dollar General had posted earnings of $6.85 per share with net sales of $42.7 billion.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on or before July 21 to the shareholders of record as of July 7.

In the first quarter, Dollar General's net earnings totaled $444.127 million, an increase of 13.3 percent from $391.928 million last year. Earnings per share grew 12.4 percent to $2.00 from $1.78 a year ago.

The company noted that its first-quarter earnings performance exceeded expectations as strong operating margin expansion more than offset the impact of severe winter weather and higher fuel costs.

The company's net sales for the period rose 3.4 percent to $10.786 billion from $10.435 billion last year, driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by the impact of store closures.

Same-store sales increased 2.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025, reflecting increases of 1.4 percent in customer traffic and 0.5 percent in average transaction amount.

On the New York Stock Exchange, DG is currently trading 3.89 percent higher at $114.24.

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