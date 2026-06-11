Dollar General Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0YEES / ISIN: US2566771059
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11.06.2026 12:18:00
Dollar General Sales Are Soaring. Is the Discount Retailer's Stock a Buy in 2026?
Given the stock's 30% pullback since late February, it would be easy to presume Dollar General's (NYSE: DG) core customers are struggling under the weight of inflation. Indeed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the annualized pace of consumer prices grew to 4.2% in May, largely thanks to the soaring cost of food and gasoline.Yet, the discount retailer is doing surprisingly well, reporting respectable same-store sales growth of 2% for the three months ending in early May and companywide revenue growth of 3.4% year over year. Earnings grew even more thanks to curbed inventory costs, and the company's calling for even faster top- and bottom-line growth than for the full fiscal year.What gives?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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