Dollar General Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both up big in 2023 following tumultuous performances last year. But not all businesses have participated in the wonderful market rally. Even companies that have a solid history of revenue and profit growth can see their share prices get crushed. Just look at Dollar General (NYSE: DG). Shareholders in this retail stock have been hugely disappointed lately. Through the first seven months of the year, the stock has plunged 31%. Is it a good idea for investors to buy, sell, or hold Dollar General 's stock? Let's take a closer look. When Dollar General reported results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter (ended May 5), Wall Street analysts were hoping for revenue of nearly $9.5 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38. The company was unable to exceed this forecast, generating just over $9.3 billion of sales, with diluted EPS coming in at $2.34.