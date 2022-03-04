Dollar General To Add About 10000 New Jobs In FY22

(RTTNews) - Retail store chain, Dollar General Corporation (DG), said on Friday that it is planning to create around 10,000 net new jobs in the fiscal 2022, through "anticipated new store, distribution center, and private fleet launches."

The new jobs represent a six percent overall increase to the current workforce.

The retailer had earlier announced the planned addition of 1,110 new stores, including around 100 new pOpshelf stores.

The chain also intends to add new traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers and also expand its DG Private Fleet network.