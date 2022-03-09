DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB BECOMES OFFICIAL RAZOR OF MARCH MADNESS® AND CREATES THE WORLD'S FIRST "CHIN-FLUENCER"

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unilever, an Official Corporate Partner of the NCAA® announced its Dollar Shave Club brand is taking collegiate basketball by storm (or razor) by becoming the Official Razor of the NCAA® and March Madness®. But instead of helping fans try to build the perfect bracket or giving them a branded t-shirt, Dollar Shave Club is making its mark on the national basketball tournament… by securing an NIL deal with Gonzaga University star Drew Timme's super smooth chin.

As the world's first and only "Chin-fluencer" and someone who is constantly under pressure to deliver on and off the court, Drew knows all about being unapologetically himself. (Have you checked out that handlebar mustache? It's pretty epic.) That's why he and his smooth chin are teaming up with the Club to inspire fans everywhere to be their smoothest, most authentic selves. Together, they'll celebrate the best, weirdest and of course, the smoothest fan traditions all tournament long.

"Whether I'm driving in the lane or choosing my next facial hair style, I'm all about being myself - have you seen my super smooth chin?," said Timme, "Chin-fluencer" and Gonzaga basketball athlete. "That's why my smooth chin and I are working with Dollar Shave Club to help my fans (and maybe even my rivals' fans) look good, so they can feel good about being themselves. Because feeling good is good, and we all like to feel good."

Drew's smooth chin also said: "I am excited to be part of this groundbreaking opportunity to represent smooth chins around the world. I also truly wouldn't be here without the support of Drew's jaw."

For those who want to flaunt what they've got (smooth chins, duh), Dollar Shave Club is giving fans the opportunity to win tickets to the Men's Final Four®. Starting today through Monday, March 14 at 11:59pm PT, people can join by sharing a photo entry (a "chin-try") of their own smooth chin on Instagram or Twitter, tagging @dollarshaveclub and using #chintry in the post. As long as the chin is smooth, any other facial hair is fair game - even the wildest, wackiest and simplest looks are welcome.*

Don't have a smooth chin or don't want one? Don't stress. Basketball enthusiasts will also have two additional chances to enter to win tickets to a March Madness® game courtesy of the Club:

Consumers can simply purchase Drew's favorite products via the "Nothing But Chin Bundle," including two 6-blade razor cartridges, a weighty handle, Shave Butter, Prep Scrub, and Post Shave Dew for $18 at DollarShaveClub.com .**

at .** Club members can refer up to 10 friends to the Club by visiting dollarshaveclub.com/invite. ***

"March Madness is a tournament unlike any other - the school spirit, the fan traditions, the student-athletes, the passion. It all adds up to one of the most memorable sports moments of the year," said Kerry Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at Dollar Shave Club. "So, where better for the Club to show up and help fans make the most of what makes them unique."

The effort is part of the brand's "Noticeably Smooth" campaign, which gets straight to the point - men feel better when they have a noticeably smooth shave. The campaign includes a new television commercial that will be broadcast nationally during March Madness® games. Titled " Mafia ," the spot shows just how irresistible a smooth shave is, even to tough guys. The commercial showcases the brand's signature wit, featuring an alleged mafia boss and his cronies becoming mesmerized with the silky smooth shave of an associate. Developed by Dollar Shave Club's in-house creative team, the :30, :15 and :06 spots will run across national broadcast and cable networks throughout 2022, with radio, digital and social extensions.

To get your own smooth shave, shop the Club's 6-Blade Starter Kit on DollarShaveClub.com or in drug stores, mass and grocery retailers nationwide. For more information on the campaign, follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

*For official contest rules, visit dollarshaveclub.com/chintry

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For full sweepstakes terms and conditions, visit here.

*** For full sweepstakes terms and conditions, visit here .

