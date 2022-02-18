Dollar Tree: Executive Chairman Bob Sasser To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) said Bob Sasser plans to retire from his role as Executive Chairman of Board prior to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board has decided to bestow Bob Sasser with the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus upon his retirement.

Sasser joined the company in 1999 as Chief Operating Officer, served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2001 to 2003, and then as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2017. He has served as Executive Chairman of the Board for the past five years.

"Dollar Tree would not be the company it is today without Bob Sasser," said Gregory Bridgeford, Lead Independent Director.