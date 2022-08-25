|
25.08.2022 16:43:07
Dollar Tree Falls On Tepid Full-year Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of discount variety store chain Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) are falling more than 8% Thursday morning after the company slashed its full-year earnings outlook, below analysts' view.
Dollar Tree expects EPS to be in the range of $7.10-$7.40 for the full year, lower than the previous guidance of $7.80-$8.20. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.19 per share.
Sales outlook for the year has been narrowed to the range of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion from $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $28.16 billion.
For the third quarter, net sales is expected between $6.75 billion and $6.87 billion. Earnings per share for the quarter are estimated to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.20.
The consensus estimate for revenue is at $6.87 billion and for earnings is at $1.81 per share.
Dollar Tree reported net profit of $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share in the second quarter, up from $282.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $6.77 billion from $6.34 billion last year.
Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion for the period.
DLTR, currently at $152.24, has been trading in the range of $84.26-$177.19 in the last 1 year.
