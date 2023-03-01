|
Dollar Tree Guides Q1, FY23 Earnings Well Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) initiated earnings, sales and same-store sales guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2023.
For the first quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $1.46 to $1.56 per share on consolidated net sales between $7.2 billion and $7.4 billion, based on a mid-single-digit increase in same-store sales for the combined enterprise.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.85 per share on sales of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.30 to $6.80 per share on consolidated net sales between $29.9 billion and $30.5 billion, based on a low to mid-single-digit increase in same-store sales and 3.0 to 3.5 percent square footage growth.
The Street is looking for earnings of $7.79 per share on sales of $29.86 billion for the year.
Fiscal 2023 is a 53-week year, with the extra week expected to benefit the fourth quarter by approximately $500 million in sales and $0.29 in earnings per share.
