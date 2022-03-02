02.03.2022 13:35:37

Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.08 billion from $6.77 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $454.2 Mln. vs. $502.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $7.08 Bln vs. $6.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.63 - $6.78 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Nachrichten