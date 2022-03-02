Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.08 billion from $6.77 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $454.2 Mln. vs. $502.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $7.08 Bln vs. $6.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.63 - $6.78 Bln