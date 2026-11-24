(RTTNews) - Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. were gaining around 6 percent in the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, after the discount retailer on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter earnings per share and comparable sales. Further, the firm issued positive fourth-quarter comparable store sales outlook and raised fiscal 2026 earnings view on strong demand.

Meanwhile, third-quarter net income, on a reported and adjusted basis, was lower than last year.

Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Comp traffic accelerated to 3.8 percent and drove comparable sales above the high end of our outlook. ... As the holiday season begins, our focus is clear: make Dollar Tree the destination for value, convenience and discovery, and position the business for sustained, profitable growth."

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.46 to $2.66, including an approximate $0.25 cost impact related to tariff refund reinvestments.

Net sales from continuing operations would be $5.7 billion to $5.8 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.05 to $8.25, including approximately $0.65 related to the net impact of tariff refunds and tariff refund reinvestments.

Net sales from continuing operations are now projected to be $20.6 billion to $20.7 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent.

The company previously projected adjusted earnings per share of $7.70 to $8.05 including an approximate $0.60 tariff benefit, and net sales from continuing operations of $20.5 billion to $20.7 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent.

The outlook is on a continuing operations basis, reflecting the results of the Dollar Tree U.S. and Dollar Tree Canada banners.

The company plans approximately 400 new store openings and 75 closings in the year.

In the third quarter, net income declined to $232.0 million from last year's $244.6 million. Earnings per share, however, grew to $1.24 from $1.20 a year ago, reflecting lower share count.

Adjusted earnings were $218.3 million or $1.16 per share for the period, compared to $246.1 million or $1.21 per share in the prior year.

The quarterly earnings results included $0.42 of cost related to the net impact of tariff reinvestments.

Operating income fell 10.1 percent from last year to $309 million and adjusted operating income dropped 10.6 percent.

Operating income margin contracted 110 basis points including a 195 basis point cost related to the net impact of tariff reinvestments. Adjusted operating income margin contracted 120 basis points.

The company's net sales for the period rose 6.9 percent to $5.078 billion from $4.751 billion last year.

Comparable store net sales increased 4.6 percent on top of 4.2 percent growth last year.

Comparable store net sales growth included a 3.8 percent increase in traffic and a 0.8 percent increase in average ticket.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $149.77, up 7.67 percent, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.83 percent higher.

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