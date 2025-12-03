Dollar Tree Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFQC / ISIN: US2567461080
|
03.12.2025 13:20:18
Dollar Tree Q3 Results Rise; Lifts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook, But Tightens Sales View
(RTTNews) - Discount store retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), while reporting higher third-quarter profit and same-store net sales, on Wednesday issued fourth-quarter outlook, and raised fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings view above market estimates. Further, the firm tightened outlook for net sales and same-store net sales growth.
In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 2.12 percent to trade at $111.30.
Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our multi-price strategy drove strong momentum across our business in the third quarter and helped deliver an all-time record Halloween season. … With 85 percent of our assortment priced at two dollar or less, we continue to deliver exceptional value, while our multi-price assortment allows us to offer even more high-quality products and great gift options for the holidays."
For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.60, with net sales in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent.
The Wall Street analysts forecast the company to earn $2.41 per share, on revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Further, for fiscal 2025, Dollar Tree now expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $5.60 to $5.80 to reflect the current operating environment, higher than previous estimate of $5.32 to $5.72 per share.
Net sales from continuing operations for the year are now projected to be in the range of $19.35 billion to $19.45 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth range of 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent.
Previously, annual sales from continuing operations were expected to be in the range of $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent.
Analysts project earnings of $5.51 per share on revenue of $19.32 billion for fiscal 2025.
In the third quarter, Dollar Tree's net income totaled $244.6 million or $1.20 per share, higher than $232.3 million or $1.08 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings were $246.1 million or $1.21 per share for the period, compared to $1.08 a year ago.
Analysts projected earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.
Operating income increased 3.8 percent year-over-year to $343.3 million, while operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 7.2 percent. Adjusted operating income increased 4.1 percent to $345.3 million, while adjusted operating margin decreased 30 basis points to 7.3 percent.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4 percent to $4.751 billion from $4.341 billion last year.
Net sales grew to $4.746 billion from $4.338 billion a year ago.
Same-store net sales increased by 4.2 percent, driven by a 4.5 percent increase in average ticket and a 0.3 percent decline in traffic.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Nachrichten
|
02.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier Dollar Tree-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Dollar Tree-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Ausblick: Dollar Tree präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dollar Tree Inc
|96,69
|-0,96%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX nach Verschnaufpause wieder höher -- DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.