15.04.2022 00:33:37

Dollar Tree Recalls Over 1 Mln Crafter's Square Glue Guns Due To Risk Of Fire

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree has recalled over 1 million Crafter's Square Glue Guns due to risk of fire and burn.

According to Consumer Products Safety Commission, the glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards. The retailer has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

The recall involves Crafter's Square Glue Guns, which were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022 and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 for about $1.

The recalled products dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip.

The company has asked its customers to immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter's Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dollar Tree Inc 159,76 3,61% Dollar Tree Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen