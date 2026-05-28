Dollar Tree Aktie

Dollar Tree für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NFQC / ISIN: US2567461080

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28.05.2026 16:28:12

Dollar Tree Shares Jump 16% After Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) shares surged 16.14 percent to $111.34, up $15.47 on Thursday, after the discount retailer reported stronger first-quarter earnings and revenue compared with the prior year.

The stock is currently trading at $111.34, compared with a previous close of $95.87 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $111.00 and traded between $106.40 and $112.32 during the session, with volume reaching 2.64 million shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. posted first-quarter net income of $347.3 million, up from $313.5 million a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to $1.76 from $1.47 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 7.2% to $4.98 billion from $4.64 billion last year, reflecting continued customer demand across the company's discount retail operations.

Dollar Tree shares have traded between $84.71 and $142.40 over the past 52 weeks.

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