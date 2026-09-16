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16.09.2026 13:30:50
Dollarama Posts Sales Growth In Q2, Announces Revised FY27 Outlook For Canadian Segment
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting sales of C$2,026.6 million compared to C$1,723.8 million in the prior year.
Net earnings stood at C$349.3 million, or C$1.29 per share, compared to C$321.5 million, or C$1.16 per share, in the previous year.
Comparable store sales in Canada increased by 5.4 percent, primarily driven by strong demand for consumables and general merchandise.
The company also announced a revised outlook for fiscal 2027. It now expects comparable store sales of 4.0 percent to 4.5 percent for the Canadian segment, instead of previously announced 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent.
The company's stock closed yesterday at C$165.50, down 1.69 percent on the Toronto Exchange.
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