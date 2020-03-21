Dollarama Reaffirms Commitment to Serving Canadians

MONTREAL, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama"), Canada's leading value retailer with nearly 1,300 stores from coast to coast, reaffirms its commitment to maintain operations across its network. Dollarama offers a broad assortment of everyday necessities, including household and cleaning products, health and hygiene products, food products and pet products.

''As a weekly shopping destination for millions of Canadians, we will be doing everything possible to meet the needs of our customers in the days, weeks and months ahead,'' said Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollarama. ''Our intention is to keep our stores open and well-stocked so that we can continue to provide essential, everyday necessities to Canadians from British Columbia to Newfoundland.''

Dollarama anticipates hiring thousands of Canadians across the country over the coming weeks and months to support the ongoing demands of the business. Please apply at your local store.

To protect its employees and customers, Dollarama has implemented additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures in its stores, distribution centre and warehouse operations. Dollarama encourages both employees and customers to follow hygiene guidelines recommended by public health authorities and to practice social distancing.

Exceptionally, Dollarama store hours will be reduced to allow more time for sanitizing and re-stocking. This measure is effective immediately. Please consult the store locator on www.dollarama.com for updated opening hours.

Dollarama is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers and those with chronic health conditions, to allow them to avoid busy and crowded shopping periods. Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most vulnerable groups to the COVID-19 coronavirus the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

''I take this opportunity to acknowledge the incredible efforts and dedication of Dollarama employees across the country who are doing their part to help Canadians through the current situation,'' added Mr. Neil Rossy. ''I thank also our customers for being kind and thoughtful to our employees and fellow customers.''

